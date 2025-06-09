World's tallest bridge nears completion in SW China

Xinhua) 10:01, June 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the installation of the sightseeing elevator at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge seen from Huajiang Village in Pingjie Township of Zhenfeng County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows workers at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers have lunch at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows workers at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Workers are busy at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows vehicles running to transport building materials at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A drone photo shows workers installing sightseeing elevators at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows workers at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A worker operates at the construction site of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2025. As workers started to remove the gantry cranes and install elevators, the construction of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge, is expected to complete in the second half of 2025.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)