Closure of Xin'an River grand bridge finished in Jiande, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:49, June 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2025 shows the Xin'an River grand bridge in Jiande, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 4, 2025. As part of the Jinhua-Jiande High Speed Railway in Zhejiang, the Xin'an River grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

