Chongqing's new iconic bridge draws visitors with futuristic design
|Scenic view of the Baijusi Yangtze River Bridge. (People's Daily Online/Zeng Yinghao)
Recently, the Baijusi Yangtze River Bridge in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality has become a popular summer destination for locals and tourists alike, thanks to its unique design. Towering majestically on both banks of the Yangtze River, the bridge's structure evokes a strong sense of futurism.
Spanning a total length of 1,384 meters with a main span of 660 meters, the Baijusi Yangtze River Bridge is the world's largest cable-stayed bridge featuring a steel truss girder structure for both road and rail traffic. Beyond connecting Banan district and Dadukou district and enhancing the city's expressway network, the bridge's futuristic aesthetic has redefined the charm of Chongqing, the city of bridges.
During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), Chongqing's central urban area alone saw the construction or completion of 13 new river-crossing bridges. Currently, the city boasts over 20,000 bridges, including more than 100 large-scale bridges spanning the Yangtze and Jialing rivers.
