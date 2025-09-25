Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in SW China's Guizhou to open to traffic on Sept. 28

People's Daily Online) 09:53, September 25, 2025

Photo shows an aerial view of the newly constructed Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, set to become the world's tallest bridge, will open to traffic on Sept. 28, 2025, according to the Guizhou Provincial People's Government.

The bridge is a key part of the Liuzhi-Anlong Expressway. It is 2,890 meters long with a main span of 1,420 meters. Rising 625 meters above the river, it will be the world’s tallest bridge and the largest span bridge constructed in a mountainous region.

The opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will greatly reduce travel time across the canyon, providing a major boost to the region's economic and social development.

Photo shows an aerial view of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, soon to be the world's tallest bridge (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

