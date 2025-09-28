Bridge meets rainbow

(People's Daily App) 13:45, September 28, 2025

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, set to become the world's tallest bridge, will open to traffic on September 28, 2025. During a test on September 24, a brilliant rainbow emerged through a massive water curtain, perfectly framing the bridge. Follow us to witness this stunning moment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)