Serbia, China to work together for better future: Vucic

Xinhua) 11:54, October 01, 2025

BELGRADE, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Serbia and China will strengthen cooperation to promote peace, development and a better future, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday at a reception marking China's National Day, which falls on Oct. 1.

At the reception, Vucic congratulated the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and expressed his delight in jointly celebrating the 70 years of friendship between the two peoples.

"I am proud of the trust we have built through concrete projects and close relationships between our two peoples, and confident that Serbia and China will work together to promote peace, development and a better life for our citizens," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming hailed the steady growth of bilateral relations, describing the partnership as an "ironclad friendship" that has stood the test of time and highlighted the achievements under the Belt and Road Initiative.

More than 800 people attended the reception, including Serbian political, business, military and cultural figures, foreign diplomats, overseas Chinese, representatives of Chinese companies, and students.

