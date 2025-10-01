Serbia, China to work together for better future: Vucic
BELGRADE, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Serbia and China will strengthen cooperation to promote peace, development and a better future, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday at a reception marking China's National Day, which falls on Oct. 1.
At the reception, Vucic congratulated the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and expressed his delight in jointly celebrating the 70 years of friendship between the two peoples.
"I am proud of the trust we have built through concrete projects and close relationships between our two peoples, and confident that Serbia and China will work together to promote peace, development and a better life for our citizens," he said.
Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming hailed the steady growth of bilateral relations, describing the partnership as an "ironclad friendship" that has stood the test of time and highlighted the achievements under the Belt and Road Initiative.
More than 800 people attended the reception, including Serbian political, business, military and cultural figures, foreign diplomats, overseas Chinese, representatives of Chinese companies, and students.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator meets Serbian president, Vietnamese president, ROK National Assembly speaker
- Serbian president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
- Belgrade exhibition marks 70 years of China-Serbia friendship
- Serbian parliament approves new gov't led by Djuro Macut
- China respects Serbia's sovereignty, territorial integrity on Kosovo issue: FM spokesperson
- Serbian president hosts reception for students traveling to China
- Hungary, Serbia vow to reinforce ties amid regional tensions
- Serbia supports efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind -- joint statement
- Serbia backs China's legitimate position on Taiwan -- Vucic
- China-Serbia relations model of friendly ties between China, European countries -- Xi
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.