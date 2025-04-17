Serbian parliament approves new gov't led by Djuro Macut

Xinhua) 09:10, April 17, 2025

Djuro Macut takes the oath of office at the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The National Assembly of Serbia on Wednesday elected a new government led by endocrinologist Djuro Macut.

A total of 153 members of parliament voted in favor, 46 opposed, while 51 lawmakers were absent from the session. The new cabinet will comprise 31 members.

Macut presented his government's program and cabinet lineup on Tuesday, the first day of the special session of the National Assembly, outlining the key priorities of his administration.

Macut emphasized that his government would focus on domestic stabilization and strategic foreign policy. In response to ongoing youth-led protests and institutional disruptions, he pledged to uphold the rule of law and encourage open dialogue while safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

"Protests and expressions of discontent are natural for the youth," Macut stated, "but blockades and the denial of others' rights to work, study, or live normally are unacceptable."

He announced the formation of a Council for Youth and Talents, which he will personally oversee. The council aims to nurture young talent and harness their potential for the country's development.

On international affairs, Macut reaffirmed Serbia's sovereign and balanced approach. While underscoring Serbia's commitment to the European Union (EU) accession process, he emphasized the country's independence in policymaking.

"Serbia does not approach the EU from a position of pleading, but from one of conviction. This relationship is a partnership founded on mutual respect, not asymmetry," he said.

He also stressed that domestic reforms are guided by national priorities rather than external demands. "Our reforms are not a response to EU requirements. They are a response to the needs of our citizens," Macut added.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Serbia's dedication to broad international cooperation, stating that the country will "extend hands of cooperation to all."

Macut also addressed the Kosovo issue, calling it the highest national priority. "We do not abandon our principles, but we do not reject dialogue. Peace is impossible without justice," he asserted.

Macut's nomination follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, who stepped down on Jan. 28 amid mounting tensions following the deadly canopy collapse at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024, which resulted in 16 fatalities. The National Assembly officially confirmed Vucevic's resignation on March 19.

Serbia's new cabinet members take the oath of office at the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbia's new Prime Minister Djuro Macut and new cabinet members pose for a group photo after taking the oath of office at the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attends the oath-taking ceremony of the new government at the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Djuro Macut (Front) and new cabinet members take the oath of office at the Serbian Parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

