Serbia backs China's legitimate position on Taiwan -- Vucic
(Xinhua) 22:17, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here Wednesday that the Serbian side firmly supports China's legitimate position on Taiwan and other issues involving core interests.
In a meeting with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said there is only one China in the world, and Serbia will continue to firmly support China unwaveringly and without hesitation.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)
