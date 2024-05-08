Serbia backs China's legitimate position on Taiwan -- Vucic

May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said here Wednesday that the Serbian side firmly supports China's legitimate position on Taiwan and other issues involving core interests.

In a meeting with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said there is only one China in the world, and Serbia will continue to firmly support China unwaveringly and without hesitation.

