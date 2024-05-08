China-Serbia community with shared future fully demonstrates strategic nature of bilateral relations -- Xi

Xinhua) 21:55, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Under the new circumstances, Serbia has become the first European country to build a community with a shared future with China, which fully demonstrates the strategic, special, and high-level nature of the bilateral relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)