Home>>
Xi announces 6 measures to support building China-Serbia community with shared future
(Xinhua) 20:24, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Wednesday six measures to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future.
Xi made the announcement as he jointly met the press with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.