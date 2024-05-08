We Are China

Xi announces 6 measures to support building China-Serbia community with shared future

Xinhua) 20:24, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Wednesday six measures to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future.

Xi made the announcement as he jointly met the press with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)