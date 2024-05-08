China supports Serbia in hosting Expo 2027, to send delegation -- Xi

Xinhua) 19:22, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China supports Serbia in hosting Expo 2027, and will send a delegation to participate in the grand show, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced here on Wednesday.

China encourages its enterprises to take part in the construction of relevant projects, Xi said.

It is one of the six measures announced by Xi to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future as he jointly met the press with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

