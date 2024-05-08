Home>>
Xi, Vucic sign joint statement on building China-Serbia community with shared future
(Xinhua) 18:54, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday signed a joint statement on the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, making Serbia the first European country to build such a community with China.
In the joint statement, the two countries decided to deepen and elevate the China-Serbia comprehensive strategic partnership.
Serbia was the first Central and Eastern European country to become China's comprehensive strategic partner eight years ago.
