All aboard the Hungary-Serbia Railway! Immersive first-person experience

The Hungary-Serbia Railway is a landmark cooperation project between China and Central and Eastern European countries under the Belt and Road Initiative.

During his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who was in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in October 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that China and Serbia need to work together to build and operate the Hungary-Serbia Railway effectively.

The 342-kilometer Hungary-Serbia Railway links Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, and Budapest, the capital of Hungary. The Serbian section of the railway will total 183.1 kilometers, with a designed top speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

The Belgrade-Novi Sad section of the Serbia-Hungary Railway went into operation in March 2022, reducing the travel time between Serbia's capital and its second-largest city, Novi Sad, from 90 minutes to about 30 minutes. The project has greatly facilitated travel for people in the region.

Join People's Daily Online for an immersive first-person experience of the Belgrade-Novi Sad section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway.

