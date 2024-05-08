50 young Serbian scientists to be supported for exchange programs with China in 3 years -- Xi

Xinhua) 20:29, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side will aid 50 young Serbian scientists in exchange programs with China for the next three years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday.

It is one of the six measures announced by Xi to support the building of the China-Serbia community with a shared future as he jointly met the press with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

