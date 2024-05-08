Xi says to invite 300 Serbian youths to study in China in 3 years

Xinhua) 20:27, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A total of 300 Serbian youths will be invited to study in China in the next three years, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday.

It is one of the six measures announced by Xi to support the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future as he jointly met the press with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)