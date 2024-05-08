Home>>
Xi calls on China, Serbia to make innovative cooperation new growth point of bilateral ties
(Xinhua) 21:54, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on China and Serbia to carry forward the innovative nature of bilateral relations, open up new prospects for cooperation, and make innovative cooperation a new growth point of bilateral ties.
Xi made the remarks during his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
