Xi calls on China, Serbia to make innovative cooperation new growth point of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 21:54, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on China and Serbia to carry forward the innovative nature of bilateral relations, open up new prospects for cooperation, and make innovative cooperation a new growth point of bilateral ties.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

