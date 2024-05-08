China-Serbia relations model of friendly ties between China, European countries -- Xi

Xinhua) 21:58, May 08, 2024

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that bilateral relations between China and Serbia are richer in content and have become a model of friendly relations between China and European countries.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)