China-Serbia relations model of friendly ties between China, European countries -- Xi
(Xinhua) 21:58, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that bilateral relations between China and Serbia are richer in content and have become a model of friendly relations between China and European countries.
Xi made the remarks during his talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
