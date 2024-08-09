Serbian president hosts reception for students traveling to China

BELGRADE, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic hosted a reception at the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday for students embarking on a cultural exchange program to China.

Vucic emphasized China's rapid development and modernity, urging the high school and university students to use the knowledge gained from their experiences to contribute to Serbia's advancement.

"What you will see and learn in China's cities, factories, and companies will stay with you for a lifetime," Vucic told the students. "I wish you a successful journey and encourage you to bring back your experiences to benefit both your personal growth and Serbia."

Vucic also underscored the importance of enhancing trade relations with China and the impact of the free trade agreement between the two countries, which is expected to yield significant benefits in the coming years.

During the reception, Angela Mitic, a student from the Faculty of Technology Novi Sad, expressed her pride in being part of the inaugural delegation to China. "Since this is the first exchange of its kind, I genuinely hope it will become a tradition in the years to come," Mitic said.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming praised the initiative, noting that Serbian students will have the opportunity to explore both China's ancient traditions and modern advancements. He expressed gratitude to President Vucic for his role in strengthening the ironclad friendship between the two countries.

