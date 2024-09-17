China respects Serbia's sovereignty, territorial integrity on Kosovo issue: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China respects Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Kosovo issue, and believes that the security and lawful rights and interests of ethnic Serbs in the Kosovo region should be upheld, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
It is reported that the police of the temporary institutions in Pristina forcibly raided and controlled institutions of ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo, and the Kosovo police arrested four Serbs and confiscated Serbian currency in the National Bank of Serbia located in northern Kosovo. The situation in the Kosovo region again experienced tension.
When asked for comment, the spokesperson said unilateral moves do not help address the issue and will only disrupt regional security and stability.
"Relevant parties need to continue practical and constructive dialogue, and actively look for a lasting solution to the Kosovo issue," said the spokesperson.
