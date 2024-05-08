Home>>
Serbia supports efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind -- joint statement
(Xinhua) 22:58, May 08, 2024
BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbia supports the efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind, said a joint statement between China and Serbia issued here on Wednesday.
The Serbian side is willing to work with China to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, according to the joint statement on the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.
