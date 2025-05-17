Belgrade exhibition marks 70 years of China-Serbia friendship

Visitors view the opening of the exhibition - titled "A Bridge of Cultural Heritage" at the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, May 15, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade opened a cross-cultural handicraft exhibition on Thursday to mark 70 years of China-Serbia friendship and the first anniversary of the center's official launch.

Co-hosted with Serbia's handicrafts association Ethno Network, the exhibition - titled "A Bridge of Cultural Heritage" - features more than 100 traditional handicrafts from both countries, including embroidery, weaving, and pottery. Hundreds of visitors attended the opening, drawn by the opportunity to engage firsthand with the rich traditions of Chinese and Serbian intangible cultural heritage.

"This exhibition is not only a dialogue of craftsmanship but a handshake between civilizations across mountains and seas," said Tang Dasheng, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Serbia. "These artworks reflect our peoples' shared pursuit of beauty and passion for life."

Tatjana Matic, director of Serbia's Development Fund, said the display honors a long-standing friendship. "Culture is not only our memory but also our future," she said, expressing hope the exhibition becomes a lasting symbol of mutual trust and cooperation.

Tatjana Matic (L), director of Serbia's Development Fund, and Violeta Jovanovic (C), executive director of Serbian National Alliance for Local Economic Development (NALED) and president of Ethno Network, pose for a selfie while attending the opening of the exhibition - titled "A Bridge of Cultural Heritage" at the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Ying)

Violeta Jovanovic, executive director of Serbian National Alliance for Local Economic Development (NALED) and president of Ethno Network, highlighted several Serbian artifacts now in the national heritage registry, including handwoven carpets, wool socks and towels.

"We are honored to co-host this exhibition, which builds a bridge between our countries," Jovanovic told Xinhua. She added that Ethno Network looks forward to collaborating with Chinese artisans to preserve traditional crafts and share Serbia's heritage with Chinese communities and tourists.

Ethno Network brings together craft associations across Serbia to safeguard and promote traditional arts, playing an active role both domestically and internationally.

Zhang Aimin, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, reaffirmed the Center's mission to support cultural preservation. "Each piece - whether a Chinese embroidered robe or a Serbian wool rug - bears the mark of history, identity, and craftsmanship," he said.

