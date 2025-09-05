China's top legislator meets Serbian president, Vietnamese president, ROK National Assembly speaker

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2025. Vucic is in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met here on Thursday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, and the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, respectively.

They are in China for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

During the meeting with Vucic, Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Serbia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other, strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the legislative bodies, and promote further development of bilateral relations.

Vucic said the Serbian people are proud to have China as a friend. He said Serbia supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, firmly backs China in safeguarding its core interests, and looks forward to conducting closer bilateral and multilateral coordination with China.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2025. Luong Cuong is in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

While meeting with Luong Cuong, Zhao said China is willing to enhance strategic mutual trust with Vietnam, firmly support each other, and jointly pursue development and revitalization. China's NPC is prepared to strengthen exchanges with the National Assembly of Vietnam and contribute to deepening the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that is of strategic significance.

Luong Cuong said Vietnam is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, enhance unity and mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, foster closer exchanges between the legislative bodies, and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with National Assembly Speaker of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Woo Won-shik in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2025. Woo Won-shik is in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

During the meeting with Woo, Zhao said China is willing to work with the ROK, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, to promote the sustained, sound and stable growth of bilateral relations. The NPC of China is ready to maintain close exchanges with the ROK National Assembly to provide legal guarantee for practical cooperation between the two countries and better facilitate the development of China-ROK relations.

Woo said that given the current situation, ROK and China should strengthen communication and cooperation to foster a more mature and stable relationship between the two countries, noting that the ROK National Assembly is willing to make active efforts in this regard.

