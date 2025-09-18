China always opposes discriminatory practices against specific countries: FM on report of Nvidia chip order termination
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian
Responding to a media inquiry for confirmation and comment on a report by the Financial Times claiming that China's internet regulator has instructed companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance to terminate their orders for Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed he was disappointed by the move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday referred the specific question to competent authorities.
"We have always opposed discriminatory practices against specific countries on economic, trade and technological issues. China is willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation with all parties to maintain the stability of the global production and supply chain," Lin said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Top Chinese diplomat to visit India, hold talks on boundary question
- China stays committed to peacefully resolving Iranian nuclear issue through political, diplomatic means: FM spokesperson
- FM spokesperson comments on meeting between Russian, U.S. presidents
- China's Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project has no adverse impact on downstream areas: spokesperson
- China calls for stable global supply chains as key expo opens in Beijing
- China opposes politicizing technology, economic issues
- China opposes potential US strike on Iran, urges restraint
- China organizing evacuation of Chinese nationals in Israel, Iran
- China looks forward to in-depth exchanges with all parties, foreign ministry says ahead of key East Asia cooperation meetings
- An open China means opportunity for world: FM spokesperson
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.