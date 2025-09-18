China always opposes discriminatory practices against specific countries: FM on report of Nvidia chip order termination

Global Times) 16:41, September 18, 2025

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Responding to a media inquiry for confirmation and comment on a report by the Financial Times claiming that China's internet regulator has instructed companies such as Alibaba and ByteDance to terminate their orders for Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claimed he was disappointed by the move, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Thursday referred the specific question to competent authorities.

"We have always opposed discriminatory practices against specific countries on economic, trade and technological issues. China is willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation with all parties to maintain the stability of the global production and supply chain," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)