China opposes potential US strike on Iran, urges restraint

(People's Daily App) 10:55, June 20, 2025

China on Thursday opposed potential US military action against Iran, urging restraint and respect for sovereignty to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to a question that US officials are making preparations for a possible strike against Iran in the coming days.

Guo said that the current situation in the Middle East is tense and sensitive, facing the risk of getting out of control.

"China opposes any behavior that violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and infringes on other countries' sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as the use or threat of using force in international relations," Guo said.

"The international community, especially influential big powers, should uphold an impartial stance and a responsible attitude to create conditions for pushing for a cease-fire and a return to dialogue and negotiation, so as to avoid the deterioration of the situation in the region which could trigger an even bigger catastrophe."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)