China, Russia maintain normal trade ties: FM

Xinhua) 13:55, February 15, 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday that China and Russia have maintained normal economic and trade relations in response to suspicions that China supports Russia through oil and gas trade.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when answering questions following his keynote speech at the "China in the World" session of the Munich Security Conference.

China and Russia are neighboring major countries with a long shared border, Wang said, noting that having drawn lessons from past twists and turns, the two countries have explored and established a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, characterized by non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party.

Stressing that China and Russia have maintained normal economic and trade relations, Wang questioned how China would fill the gap and meet the needs of its 1.4 billion people if it were to stop importing oil and gas from Russia.

