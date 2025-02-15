China to continuously move forward int'l Olympic cause: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:22, February 15, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with other Asian countries and the international community to continuously move forward the international Olympic cause and make greater contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the Ninth Asian Winter Games, which is the largest ever edition of the Games in terms of overall participation and wins widespread praise.

Guo said that the Ninth Asian Winter Games will come to a successful conclusion soon, but the inspiration of "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia" will not end and the shared aspiration and pursuit for peace, development and friendship will continue. "Also, what we witnessed in Harbin will leave a deep imprint on the history of Asian Winter Games," he said.

At this Asian Winter Games, athletes have competed while showing mutual respect and cheering for each other, telling a story of sports for peace, unity and inclusiveness, Guo said.

Cambodia and Saudi Arabia sent their athletes to the tournament for the first time, which means that winter sports are no longer limited to countries in the high-latitude region and that the ice and snow economy has become a new growth driver, said the spokesperson.

"At the events, we saw the athlete who stood alone as Jordan's sole representative and the Thai athlete who pursued his dream in Harbin after attending the Beijing Winter Olympics. More than 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions have gathered in Harbin, which marks the expansion of the big family of Asian winter sports and underlines the prevailing trend of solidarity and friendship in Asia," Guo said.

