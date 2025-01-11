FM spokesperson refutes claims of "unknown virus in China"

January 11, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China are lower than last year, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, noting that the Chinese side will continue to do what's necessary to make sure it is comfortable, safe and convenient for domestic and foreign travelers in China.

Recently, there has been a lot of attention on the increase in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China. Some are concerned about the safety of traveling to China and there are even claims about "unknown virus in China" circling on the internet.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun refuted such claims at a daily press briefing, noting that the competent authorities have said that HMPV is not a new virus. It has circulated in humans for at least 60 years and is a common virus that causes upper respiratory infections.

"HMPV infections are self-limited. Calling this common virus 'unknown' is inconsistent with basic science and essentially fearmongering," he said.

The Chinese government takes seriously the health of its own people and foreign nationals living in China, the spokesperson said, noting that China's competent authorities and technical agencies took proactive steps to carry out sentinel surveillance for various acute respiratory infectious diseases and released surveillance results.

Chinese disease control experts have told the public on multiple occasions how to take science-based protective steps. Also, China and the WHO remain in close and regular contact and share timely information on respiratory diseases, Guo added.

