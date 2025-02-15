China ready to work with Spain for more tangible results in bilateral ties: FM

Xinhua) 09:23, February 15, 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Spain to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and achieve more tangible results in bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

This will benefit both economies and improve people's livelihoods while injecting more stability into China-Europe relations, Wang said. He made the remarks during a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares Bueno on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the development of China-Spain relations has seen many highlights, with close interactions between their leaders, important progress in major new energy cooperation projects, and fresh opportunities emerging in economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union, he said.

China welcomes more Spanish companies to expand their presence in the Chinese market, share opportunities in this supersized market and benefits from China's economic transformation and development. The two countries can work together to foster new growth areas for cooperation in digital economy, artificial intelligence and other fields, Wang added.

The Chinese foreign minister also said that China and Spain have maintained sound communication and coordination in international affairs.

With the current international situation in transformation and turbulence and the world facing the risk of a return to "the law of the jungle," China and Spain should jointly practice multilateralism, promote the democratization of international relations, build broad international consensus, and work together toward equal and orderly multipolarity, Wang added.

Albares, for his part, said Spain is willing to work with China to strengthen high-level exchanges, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and continuously elevate bilateral ties. He noted that China, as a global power with significant influence, plays an indispensable leadership role in key international agenda such as maintaining world peace and addressing climate change.

He said Spain supports multilateralism and is ready to strengthen cooperation with China to uphold the authority of the United Nations (UN) and accelerate progress on the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

