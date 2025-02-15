China-Russia cooperation not targets, affected by third party: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Cooperation between China and Russia does not target any third party and will not be affected by any factor from any third party, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on whether the recent signs of possible improvements in Moscow-Washington ties will affect the current cooperation between Russia and China in some aspects.

Noting China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era, Guo said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two presidents, bilateral relationship has overcome external disturbances, maintained sound and stable growth, and been at its best in history.

China stands ready to work with Russia to stay committed to non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, consolidate the lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, advance comprehensive strategic coordination, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, the spokesperson said.

