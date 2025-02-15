China's policy toward U.S. consistent, stable: Chinese FM

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China maintains a stable and consistent policy toward the United States and does not easily flip-flop or reverse the policy, demonstrating its strategic resolve as well as international credibility as a major country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a speech at the "China in the World" session and answering questions from the host.

China and the United States have different social systems, which are choices made by their people, so it is unrealistic to attempt to change or even upend the other party's system, Wang noted.

Wang said that global challenges need to be jointly addressed by China and the United States and this is also an international responsibility that both sides should shoulder.

China is ready to build a stable, healthy and sustainable bilateral relationship with the United States based on the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and to find the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other on this planet, Wang noted, expressing hope that the United States will move in the same direction as China.

If the U.S. insists on suppressing and containing China, the Chinese side will play along to the end, firmly counter any unilateral bullying actions by the United States, and resolutely defend its national sovereignty, dignity and legitimate right to development, Wang said.

