China to continue promoting orderly multipolarization, inclusive globalization: FM

Xinhua) 15:32, February 15, 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will work with like-minded countries to promote a stable and orderly multipolar world as well as an inclusive and tolerant economic globalization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

He said that in the face of accelerating changes unseen in a century and a complex and turbulent international landscape, China must first maintain its strategic resolve, remain steadfast in managing its own affairs, and vigorously advance Chinese modernization.

Wang emphasized that China will also shoulder its responsibilities and obligations as a major country, continue to bring greater certainty to the world, and play a constructive role in promoting global peace and stability.

Together with like-minded countries, China will uphold the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter, advance the democratization of international relations, and promote a stable and orderly multipolar world as well as an inclusive and tolerant economic globalization, Wang said.

Wang noted that China maintains a consistent and stable policy toward the United States, which will continue to be guided by the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, in addressing the evolution of China-U.S. relations and promoting their healthy and stable development, Wang added.

Allison acknowledged that China's foreign policy has been rational and coherent, highlighting the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by Xi, as a reflection of Eastern philosophical wisdom.

He expressed hope that the United States and China, as two major countries, can engage in effective cooperation and play a key role in addressing international and regional hot-spot issues, including the Ukraine crisis.

