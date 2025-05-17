An open China means opportunity for world: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:36, May 17, 2025

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- It is more imperative than ever that all countries maintain openness and cooperation to address global economic risks, and an open China will always be an opportunity for the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to the World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2025, a U.N. report released on Thursday.

The report said that heightened trade tensions, along with policy uncertainty, have significantly weakened the global economic outlook for 2025, and global economic growth and global trade growth are projected to slow to 2.4 percent and 1.6 percent respectively this year.

Lin said all countries should safeguard the multilateral trading system and international economic and trade rules, and maintain an open and cooperative international environment to achieve sustained development and common prosperity.

China has always adhered to high-level opening-up, and maintained transparent, stable and predictable policy environment, Lin said, noting that the country is committed to providing a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized for international enterprises.

"We are committed to sharing our own super-large market with the world and promoting a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization," he said.

