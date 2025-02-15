Chinese FM calls on relevant parties to join peace talks on Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 15:08, February 15, 2025

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China hopes all relevant parties and stakeholders involved in the Ukraine crisis will engage in the peace talks process at an appropriate time, and seek a political settlement through dialogue and consultation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when answering questions following his keynote speech at the "China in the World" session of the Munich Security Conference.

Regarding China's stance on resolving the Ukraine crisis, Wang said that China has consistently advocated for settling global disputes and conflicts through dialogue, consultation and political means, which applies equally to the Ukraine issue.

China did not create the Ukraine crisis, nor is it a party to the crisis, yet China has neither stood idle nor taken advantage of it, said Wang, adding that from the day after the crisis broke out, China has called for resolution through dialogue and consultation.

Wang said that China has always been guided by the four points about what must be done put forward by President Xi Jinping, which stand as the most authoritative articulation of China's position, namely the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected; the purposes and principles of the UN Charter observed; the legitimate security concerns of all countries given due regard, and all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis supported.

Guided by these principles, China has actively engaged in diplomatic mediation and, together with Brazil and other Global South countries, launched the "Friends of Peace" platform, Wang said.

The evolving situation has proven that China's proposal is objective, fair, rational and pragmatic, reflecting the broad consensus of the international community, Wang noted.

Stressing that the ultimate resolution of any conflict lies at the negotiation table, and history will undoubtedly deliver a just outcome, Wang said that China welcomes all efforts dedicated to peace, including the recent consensus on peace talks reached by the United States and Russia.

Noting that the conflict has been unfolding on European soil, Wang said that it is imperative for Europe to work for peace by jointly addressing the root causes of the crisis and finding a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework for lasting stability in the region.

