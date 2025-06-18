China organizing evacuation of Chinese nationals in Israel, Iran
(People's Daily App) 16:29, June 18, 2025
China is working to keep Chinese nationals safe and swiftly organize their evacuation from Iran and Israel, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday at a routine press briefing in Beijing.
