Languages

Archive

Home>>Video

China organizing evacuation of Chinese nationals in Israel, Iran

(People's Daily App) 16:29, June 18, 2025

China is working to keep Chinese nationals safe and swiftly organize their evacuation from Iran and Israel, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories