China stays committed to peacefully resolving Iranian nuclear issue through political, diplomatic means: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:27, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China stays committed to peacefully resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through political and diplomatic means, opposes invoking Security Council "snapback" sanctions and believes that it does not help parties build trust and bridge differences and is not conducive to the diplomatic effort for the early resumption of talks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked to comment on Iran's comment that it is "working with China and Russia" to prevent the 3 European countries from invoking the UN Security Council "snapback" mechanism.

"Any moves taken by the Security Council now should help reach new agreements in talks, instead of the opposite," Lin said, adding that China will uphold an objective and just attitude, continue to promote talks for peace, play a constructive role for bringing the Iranian nuclear issue back on the track of diplomatic negotiations at an early date, earnestly safeguard the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

