China's Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project has no adverse impact on downstream areas: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:02, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River in southwest China is conducive to disaster prevention and mitigation across the entire basin and will not have adverse impact on downstream areas, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Guo told a daily press briefing that the project is a matter within China's sovereign jurisdiction, and is aimed at accelerating the development of clean energy, significantly improving local people's wellbeing, and actively addressing climate change.

China has always adhered to a highly responsible attitude in the development of transboundary rivers and has rich experience in hydropower project development, Guo said, adding that the planning, design and construction of this project strictly follow China's highest industry standards.

As comprehensive project construction is carried out, ecological and environmental protection measures will be taken, such as avoiding multiple key ecologically sensitive regions while retaining the original ecosystem to the greatest extent possible, he added.

The spokesperson also said that China has carried out cooperation with relevant downstream countries in areas such as hydrological information sharing, flood control and disaster mitigation, and conducted necessary communications regarding the hydropower project.

China will continue to step up cooperation with downstream countries for the benefit of the people by the river, Guo said.

