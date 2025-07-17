China calls for stable global supply chains as key expo opens in Beijing

(People's Daily App) 15:58, July 17, 2025

China reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners to maintain stable industrial and supply chains as the third China International Supply Chain Expo opened in Beijing. A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson made the remarks at a routine press briefing on July 16.

