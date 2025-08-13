FM spokesperson comments on meeting between Russian, U.S. presidents

Xinhua) 10:31, August 13, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China supports all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine issue, and is glad to see Russia and the United States keep in contact, improve their relations and advance the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks when asked to comment on the report saying that U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin plan to meet on August 15 to discuss the Ukraine issue. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Union's representatives have not been invited to this negotiation.

"We hope all parties concerned and stakeholders will take part in the negotiation process in due course and reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to parties concerned at an early date," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)