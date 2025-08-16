Top Chinese diplomat to visit India, hold talks on boundary question

Xinhua) 15:29, August 16, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- From August 18 to 20, Chinese Foreign Minister and China's Special Representative on the China-India boundary question Wang Yi will visit India and hold the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question at the invitation of the Indian side, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Saturday.

Wang is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

