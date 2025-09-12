Business Trend: Garment boom turns Tianmen in C China's Hubei into e-commerce hub
By Zhong Wenxing, Zhang Jun (People's Daily Online) 08:28, September 12, 2025
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Turquoise industry thrives in Zhushan county, C China's Hubei
- Guitar making industry blossoms in Songzi City, China's Hubei
- China discovers large shale gas reserves
- Water market opens to public in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei
- Crayfish make a splash in central Chinese city
- Vine tea industry boosts rural incomes in Laifeng County, China's Hubei
- China's Enshi draws visitors since beginning of summer
- Xuan'en County promotes nighttime tourism around Gongshui River in C China
- China's Enshi integrates sports events with tourism to boost rural revitalization
- Pingshan canyon in China's Hubei becomes attractive destination for tourists
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.