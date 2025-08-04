Vine tea industry boosts rural incomes in Laifeng County, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:32, August 04, 2025

Villagers harvest vine tea at a vine tea plantation in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 2, 2025. Laifeng County has leveraged comprehensive industrial chain development to optimize the business ecosystem for vine tea cultivation. The county has expanded its vine tea plantations to 102,000 mu (about 6,800 hectares), generating an annual output value of 2.253 billion yuan (about 321.4 million U.S. dollars). The industry has lifted household incomes for over 20,000 rural families. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Workers pack vine tea at a workshop in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2025.

Workers prepare to dry vine tea at a workshop in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2025.

People promote vine tea products via livestreaming in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2025.

A villager harvests vine tea at a vine tea plantation in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 2, 2025.

Workers sort vine tea at a workshop in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a vine tea plantation in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province.

A worker puts vine tea into a drying machine at a workshop in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2025.

A child reaches for vine tea products served by a robot in Laifeng County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2025.

