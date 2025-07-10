Pingshan canyon in China's Hubei becomes attractive destination for tourists

Xinhua) 08:45, July 10, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows tourists taking boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists take boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Tourists take boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists take boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists have fun at Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows a tourist taking a boat at the Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun at Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists take boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Tourists take boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. The unique canyon landscape and limpid water make the Pingshan Canyon an attractive destination for tourists. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)