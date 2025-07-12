China's Enshi draws visitors since beginning of summer

Xinhua) 14:58, July 12, 2025

A tourist tries on ethnic attire at Tujia Girls' Town scenic spot in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Tourists take photos at Tujia Girls' Town scenic spot in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 8, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows tourists taking sightseeing boats on the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Tourists take boats enjoying the view of Pingshan canyon in Hefeng County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 9, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists ride a hot air balloon at Tenglong Cave scenic spot in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows folk artists staging a performance in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at Tenglong Cave scenic spot in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a view at Tenglong Cave scenic spot in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Artists stage a performance at Tenglong Cave scenic spot in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the view of Enshi Grand Canyon in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform Lichuan Dengge, a national intangible cultural heritage, in Lichuan City, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 10, 2025. Relying on ethnic culture, landscape resources and ecological culture heritage, the tourism market in Enshi continues drawing visitors since the beginning of this summer. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

