First sightseeing tourist train linking Beijing, Chengde City of Hebei launched
Passengers are pictured aboard a sightseeing tourist train bound for Chengde City in north China's Hebei Province, at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2025. The train, the first of its kind in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, departed from Beijing Railway Station on Wednesday. The conventional line of the train links China's capital city of Beijing and the city of Chengde in north China's Hebei Province. Equipped with seven carriages, which include a panoramic sightseeing carriage, a multi-functional entertainment carriage, a themed dining carriage and four sightseeing carriages, the train provides tourists with a mobile cultural space integrating sightseeing, dining and entertainment. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
