Many places in China enter peak tourist season

Xinhua) 08:46, July 07, 2025

Tourists interact with black-tailed gulls on a tourist boat in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Shenxianju scenic spot in Xianju County of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a tourist resort in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Wu Zheng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows tourists riding a boat to enjoy lotus flowers at a scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province.

With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows tourists rowing boats at Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 5, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves at a beach in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province.

With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Zhu Chunxiao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy rafting at a scenic area in Luzhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 5, 2025.

With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy paragliding in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025.

With the arrival of summer vacation, many places in China have entered the peak tourist season. (Photo by Yang Zhili/Xinhua)

