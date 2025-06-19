Integration of sports and tourism gains popularity, brings new opportunities

Passengers pose for a photo in front of the first high-speed train in the Yangtze River Delta dedicated to the "Su Super League" between Nanjing and Huai'an in east China's Jiangsu Province, on June 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

As summer arrives, more travelers are heading outdoors to enjoy scenic views while taking part in sporting activities. With events like the "Su Super League," a grassroot football tournament held in east China's Jiangsu Province, and dragon boat races in south China's Guangdong Province gaining popularity, demand for immersive, experiential experiences is growing.

On June 14, the first "Su Super League," also known as the Jiangsu Football City League, entered its fourth round, once again drawing attention online. According to travel platforms like Tuniu, touring Jiangsu while following the games has become a popular theme for graduation trips this year. During the fourth round (June 14 to 15), cities like Wuxi, Suzhou, Nanjing, Yangzhou, and Changzhou were top picks for student travelers.

Sporting events are putting more destinations on the map and boosting local tourism. Seasonal competitions like dragon boat races, orienteering, and lake cycling races are also giving people reasons to visit new places.

People participate in a dragon boat race in Xiqiao town, Foshan city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Foshan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports)

Data by online travel agency Ctrip shows that dragon boat races drove a spike in travel bookings over the Dragon Boat Festival. In Foshan, Guangdong, travel bookings rose 167 percent year on year, while Miluo in central China's Hunan Province saw an increase of 85 percent in travel bookings year on year.

Beyond short competition trips, many outdoor enthusiasts are extending their stays for 10 days or more to combine travel with training and immersive experiences.

In Wanning, south China's Hainan Province, more than 160 surf clubs attract over 500,000 tourist visits annually. Sports like beach volleyball, frisbee, and skateboarding are also popular. Data shows that over 70 percent of tourists in Wanning take part in sporting activities.

Tourists enjoy water sports at Riyue Bay scenic area in Wanning, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Meng Zhongde)

Lijiang in southwest China's Yunnan Province boasts beautiful natural scenery and a mild climate all year round, making it ideal for outdoor sports such as hiking, rafting, cycling, and rock climbing. In recent years, it has attracted both professional teams and outdoor enthusiasts from home and abroad, with nearly 33,000 trips made for training or extended stays each year.

According to Chen Xi, associate professor at the School of Leisure Sports and Tourism, Beijing Sport University, outdoor sports are shifting from niche and professional pursuits to mainstream recreational activities.

Cycling enthusiasts compete in a mountain cycling race in Lijiang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In recent years, east China's Shandong Province has leveraged the blend of mountains and coastline to roll out a series of sports and tourism projects. This June, the Weihai 100 Ultra-Trail 2025, a cross-country event, in Weihai city of Shandong attracted more than 89.1 percent of participants from outside the city, with over half coming from outside the province, demonstrating the event's strong draw and consumer impact.

