Tourism boom in Confucius' birthplace

China Daily) 09:47, June 17, 2025

Visitors copy passages from The Analects of Confucius in the grand lecture hall of Nishan Sacred Land in Qufu, Shandong province, on May 21. XU SUHUI/XINHUA

JINAN — In a theater located in the birthplace of Confucius, two young visitors were captivated by a stage performance rooted in Confucian tradition.

Dressed in traditional flowing hanfu robes, Hao Dejin and Bu Yuwei said they were highly pleased by the show, which Hao described as "exciting with beautiful design and art".

The performance, featuring dynamic light effects and intricate acrobatic displays, dramatizes how Confucius' emphasis on ritual has shaped daily life and social order in China. The 800-seat venue stages several shows a day and often sells out during holidays.

It is just one of the modern attractions in the town of Nishan in Qufu, Shandong province, where Confucius was born in 551 BC.

Among them is a landmark 72-meter statue of Confucius, constructed with a steel frame and bronze cladding. It faces a scenic reservoir named Confucius Lake. Tour groups crowd the base of the statue to take souvenir photos, highlighting its appeal as a pilgrimage site.

Both the statue and the theater are housed in a tourist compound known as Nishan Sacred Land, which also features a museum, a grand lecture hall, research centers and educational spaces. A prominent building bears the name Nishan World Center for Confucian Studies.

It has seen a growing cultural tourism boom, as young visitors in particular seek a deeper connection with the country's ancient heritage.

Zhao Tongtong, an elementary school teacher from Liaocheng, Shandong, accompanied a group of fourth-grade students on an educational trip to Nishan Sacred Land. All the children were clad in black and red hanfu for group photos.

"Confucius is the model teacher. We want our students to absorb his wisdom and deepen their appreciation of traditional culture," she said.

Fifth-grader Fan Shuhe from Qingdao in Shandong visited with his mother Fan Juan's work team-building trip. Fan Juan noted that she had specifically requested a day off from school for her son to join the Confucius-themed trip. "I was impressed by the interior design and the peaceful atmosphere," the boy said.

Across the site, visitors encounter stone engravings of well-known sayings from The Analects of Confucius: "Is it not a joy to have friends come from afar?" and "Within the Four Seas, all men are brothers", as well as "Do not do to others what you do not wish for yourself".

These sayings, passed down uninterrupted over thousands of years, are well-known among Chinese children and adults alike, guiding their actions in daily lives, interpersonal relations and their outlook on the world even if they are not fully aware of it. A respected philosopher and educator, Confucius is said to have taught 3,000 students during his life of 72 years. In Nishan, the Temple of Confucius and Nishan Academy, located among ancient cypress trees, draw crowds for the memorial rites every year.

Visitors also leave wishes for academic success in the Zhuangyuan Pavilion, which features inscriptions of famous Confucian sayings such as, "Is it not a pleasure to study and practice what you have learned?"

In Chinese, "Zhuangyuan" means the student who ranks first in the ancient imperial examination.

In Nishan Sacred Land's grand lecture hall, a chamber is lined with statues of Confucius' 72 most prominent disciples. Nearby halls are themed around the five Confucian virtues of benevolence (ren), righteousness (yi), propriety (li), wisdom (zhi) and trustworthiness (xin). Visitors can also practice calligraphy by copying passages from The Analects of Confucius using traditional brushes.

In 2024, the site welcomed over 1.6 million domestic and international visitors, a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to official figures.

For hundreds of years, Confucius has been revered as a symbol of China's traditional culture. In recent years, reverence for Confucian ideals has surged to new heights, reflecting the broader revival of traditional values. Since 2004, about 500 Confucius Institutes have been set up in about 160 countries and regions through collaboration between Chinese and foreign partners to promote the Chinese language and culture.

"We believe traditional Chinese philosophies, including Confucianism, have played a vital role in shaping and sustaining Chinese civilization over millennia," said Han Fengju, an official of Qufu's cultural heritage bureau.

Scholars say that Confucian ideas offer insights into modern global challenges. "Thoughts such as harmony between man and nature remain relevant," Han added.

Nishan hosts annual events such as the Confucius Cultural Festival and the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations, attracting scholars and visitors from around the world.

