HKSAR gov't launches 9 major tourism projects

Xinhua) 10:22, May 21, 2025

HONG KONG, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday announced nine projects to be implemented by the city's working group on developing tourist hotspots.

The nine projects to be implemented are: Hong Kong Industrial Brand Tourism, Victoria Park Bazaar, Creating a Pink Trumpet Tree Garden, Featured community: In-depth travel in Old Town Central, Featured community: In-depth travel in Kowloon City, Disciplinary Services Pioneer Tours, Opening of the Former Yau Ma Tei Police Station, "Four Peaks" Tourism, and Revistalizing the Former Hung Hom Railway Freight Yard Pier.

The hotspots span across the territory, underlining the concept of "tourism is everywhere in Hong Kong." There are indoor and outdoor hotspots, locales for visits and explorations, as well as places for enjoying the ecology and scenery.

Cheuk Wing-hing, deputy chief secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government, said that new travel patterns and tourists' preferences increasingly value hotspots with unique features that are part of the flavor of Hong Kong. The nine projects will bring tourists new experiences that are more in-depth and fascinating.

The HKSAR government proposed in the 2024 Policy Address to set up a Working Group on Developing Tourist Hotspots, aiming to identify and develop tourist hotspots of high popularity to enhance the travel experience for tourists.

