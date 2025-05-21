China's tourism heats up for early summer

Xinhua) 10:02, May 21, 2025

Tourists visit the Puyuan Fashion Resort in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City of Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 12, 2025. The 2025 Puyuan Fashion Week has launched recently at Puyuan Fashion Resort in Jiaxing, embracing the theme "Knitting Beyond Boundaries."

The event features fashion shows, forums, carnivals, fashion lifestyle exhibitions and trade fairs, showcasing the distinctive charm of the water-town culture while establishing a benchmark for knitwear fashion. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 10, 2025 shows a section of the cultural corridor in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.

In recent years, Huai'an has been building a 125-kilometer corridor along the waterway of the Grand Canal, which emphasizes cultural heritage, ecological preservation, economic growth and livability. The picturesque riverside corridor is planned to be built into a place where nature, heritage and modernization coexist. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2025 shows Jacaranda trees in full bloom along Xiaotong Alley in Qingyang District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 12, 2025. As temperatures rise, the jacaranda trees across the city are entering their peak flowering period. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Tourists and local villagers dance during a massive dance party in Honghe County of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 1, 2025. Rice cultivation, fish farming, and duck raising -- all in the awe-inspiring terraces. It is a way of life that weaves a story of ecological harmony, traditional wisdom, and modern innovation.

The Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2013. The terraces cascade down the slopes of the towering Ailao Mountains to the banks of the Honghe River.

Over the past 1,300 years, the Hani people have developed a complex system of channels to bring water from the forested mountaintops to the terraces. This forms a symbiotic agricultural ecosystem of forests, villages, terraces, and rivers.

As the terraces flourished, so did the popularity of products like red rice, paddy fish, and duck eggs. Coupled with the allure of Hani's ancient songs, traditional farming methods, and ethnic festivals, the terraces have attracted tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Wang Ruonan (R) introduces the unique features of the homestay to visiting peers at a themed homestay for traditional costume photography in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, May 10, 2025.

The 31-year-old Wang Ruonan is a homestay housekeeper near the Panshan scenic spot in Jizhou District of north China's Tianjin. In 2022, Wang gave up her job as a salesperson in the city and returned to her hometown working as a homestay housekeeper. It was the year when the updated version of China's official reference book on occupations recognized homestay housekeepers as a new occupation. Wang saw that homestay housekeepers would constitute a growing workforce, especially among young people.

Being a homestay housekeeper needs to be thoughtful and helpful as housekeepers contact with guests directly. Their meticulous services help guests feel at home. Usually the daily routine of Wang involves checking the arrival time of guests, coordinating catering service with chefs and helping guests select traditional costumes for photo taking. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Citizens ride bicycles at a park in Yueqing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 10, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy camel rides at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for photos at the ninth International Symposium on Rose Research and Cultivation in Mentougou District of Beijing, capital of China, May 11, 2025. The ninth edition of the International Symposium on Rose Research and Cultivation kicked off here on Saturday and will last till May 15. This event, featuring over a thousand varieties of Rosa Chinensis, or the Chinese rose, from all over the world, attracted a large number of tourists to come and enjoy the flowers and have fun. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Tourists watch the sunrise at the Guest-Greeting Pine, an iconic landmark of Huangshan Mountain, in east China's Anhui Province, on Jan. 1, 2025. Huangshan Mountain is a listed UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site, which has attracted a large number of tourists.

To minimize the impact of visitors on its vegetation growth, the Huangshan Scenic Area rotates days off for its major scenic spots, as a special arrangement for ecological protection.

The Tiandu Peak, one of the most popular sites in the Huangshan scenic area, ended its more than five-year "vacation" and resumed opening to the public on May 20, 2024. While the Lianhua Peak, the highest peak of Huangshan Mountain, has been so far closed for more than a year. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Citizens row boats in Beiling Park of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

People visit Yueyang Museum in Yueyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 10, 2025. Yueyang Museum reopened to the public on Saturday after a temporary closure for renovation of space layout and exhibition area in the museum since Feb. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Musicians perform during the 2025 Taihu Jazz Festival at the Taihu Stage Art Center, a branch of China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2025. TO GO WITH "Across China: Jazz beyond borders: Chinese music festival celebrates cross-cultural harmony" (Xinhua/Wang Meiqi)

