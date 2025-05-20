Tanzania sees 56.5 pct rise in Chinese tourist arrivals in 2024: minister

Xinhua) 09:57, May 20, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tourist arrivals in Tanzania rose from 45,463 in 2023 to 71,140 in 2024, an increase of 56.5 percent, Tanzanian Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism Pindi Chana told parliament on Monday.

Chana attributed the increase in Chinese tourist arrivals to the government's various tourism promotion strategies, which aim to reach new markets beyond the traditional ones.

Presenting the ministry's budget proposals for the 2025/2026 financial year to parliament in the national capital of Dodoma, Chana said the film "Amazing Tanzania," featuring President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zanzibar's President Hussein Ali Mwinyi, contributed to the increase in the number of Chinese tourists.

She told the House that after its premiere in Beijing, China, in May 2024, the film, which also features Chinese actor Jin Dong, was launched in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in November 2024, and has continued to be viewed worldwide.

"After airing on China's Hunan TV and social media platforms, the show reached approximately 1.2 billion viewers in China and neighboring countries," she said.

